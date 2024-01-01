Swedish Krona (SEK)

The Swedish krona (plural: kronor) is the official currency of Sweden. Its commonly used code is SEK and its symbol is ‘kr’. The most popular krona exchange is with the euro. The krona is the ninth most traded currency in the world. Its currency conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The krona is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Swedish Krona

kr

SEK exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP DKK NOK INR CAD PLN
From SEK0.09585 0.08817 0.07533 0.65755 1.01971 7.95759 0.13009 0.38060
To SEK10.43330 11.34120 13.27430 1.52079 0.98067 0.12567 7.68723 2.62747

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Swedish krona Exchange Rates