Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert SEK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
11,584 bdt

kr1.000 SEK = Tk11.58 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:39
SEK to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BDT
1 SEK to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.755711.7557
Low11.082410.8403
Average11.420211.2070
Change4.53%2.69%
1 SEK to BDT stats

The performance of SEK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7557 and a 30 day low of 11.0824. This means the 30 day average was 11.4202. The change for SEK to BDT was 4.53.

The performance of SEK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7557 and a 90 day low of 10.8403. This means the 90 day average was 11.2070. The change for SEK to BDT was 2.69.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7291.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK11.58400 BDT
5 SEK57.92000 BDT
10 SEK115.84000 BDT
20 SEK231.68000 BDT
50 SEK579.20000 BDT
100 SEK1,158.40000 BDT
250 SEK2,896.00000 BDT
500 SEK5,792.00000 BDT
1000 SEK11,584.00000 BDT
2000 SEK23,168.00000 BDT
5000 SEK57,920.00000 BDT
10000 SEK115,840.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.08633 SEK
5 BDT0.43163 SEK
10 BDT0.86326 SEK
20 BDT1.72651 SEK
50 BDT4.31628 SEK
100 BDT8.63256 SEK
250 BDT21.58140 SEK
500 BDT43.16280 SEK
1000 BDT86.32560 SEK
2000 BDT172.65120 SEK
5000 BDT431.62800 SEK
10000 BDT863.25600 SEK