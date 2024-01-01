50 Bangladeshi takas to Swedish kronor

Convert BDT to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
4.48 sek

Tk1.000 BDT = kr0.08960 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
BDT to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09220.0929
Low0.08910.0885
Average0.09070.0903
Change-0.17%-3.53%
1 BDT to SEK stats

The performance of BDT to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0922 and a 30 day low of 0.0891. This means the 30 day average was 0.0907. The change for BDT to SEK was -0.17.

The performance of BDT to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0929 and a 90 day low of 0.0885. This means the 90 day average was 0.0903. The change for BDT to SEK was -3.53.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.08960 SEK
5 BDT0.44801 SEK
10 BDT0.89601 SEK
20 BDT1.79202 SEK
50 BDT4.48005 SEK
100 BDT8.96010 SEK
250 BDT22.40025 SEK
500 BDT44.80050 SEK
1000 BDT89.60100 SEK
2000 BDT179.20200 SEK
5000 BDT448.00500 SEK
10000 BDT896.01000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK11.16060 BDT
5 SEK55.80300 BDT
10 SEK111.60600 BDT
20 SEK223.21200 BDT
50 SEK558.03000 BDT
100 SEK1,116.06000 BDT
250 SEK2,790.15000 BDT
500 SEK5,580.30000 BDT
1000 SEK11,160.60000 BDT
2000 SEK22,321.20000 BDT
5000 SEK55,803.00000 BDT
10000 SEK111,606.00000 BDT