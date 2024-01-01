Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos today

Convert BDT to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
512.91 php

1.000 BDT = 0.5129 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1411.4741.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5191.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.51291 PHP
5 BDT2.56454 PHP
10 BDT5.12907 PHP
20 BDT10.25814 PHP
50 BDT25.64535 PHP
100 BDT51.29070 PHP
250 BDT128.22675 PHP
500 BDT256.45350 PHP
1000 BDT512.90700 PHP
2000 BDT1,025.81400 PHP
5000 BDT2,564.53500 PHP
10000 BDT5,129.07000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP1.94967 BDT
5 PHP9.74835 BDT
10 PHP19.49670 BDT
20 PHP38.99340 BDT
50 PHP97.48350 BDT
100 PHP194.96700 BDT
250 PHP487.41750 BDT
500 PHP974.83500 BDT
1000 PHP1,949.67000 BDT
2000 PHP3,899.34000 BDT
5000 PHP9,748.35000 BDT
10000 PHP19,496.70000 BDT