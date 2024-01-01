100 Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos

Convert BDT to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
48.77 php

Tk1.000 BDT = ₱0.4877 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48
BDT to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49900.5020
Low0.48770.4877
Average0.49600.4975
Change-1.70%-1.11%
1 BDT to PHP stats

The performance of BDT to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4990 and a 30 day low of 0.4877. This means the 30 day average was 0.4960. The change for BDT to PHP was -1.70.

The performance of BDT to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5020 and a 90 day low of 0.4877. This means the 90 day average was 0.4975. The change for BDT to PHP was -1.11.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.48767 PHP
5 BDT2.43837 PHP
10 BDT4.87674 PHP
20 BDT9.75348 PHP
50 BDT24.38370 PHP
100 BDT48.76740 PHP
250 BDT121.91850 PHP
500 BDT243.83700 PHP
1000 BDT487.67400 PHP
2000 BDT975.34800 PHP
5000 BDT2,438.37000 PHP
10000 BDT4,876.74000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP2.05055 BDT
5 PHP10.25275 BDT
10 PHP20.50550 BDT
20 PHP41.01100 BDT
50 PHP102.52750 BDT
100 PHP205.05500 BDT
250 PHP512.63750 BDT
500 PHP1,025.27500 BDT
1000 PHP2,050.55000 BDT
2000 PHP4,101.10000 BDT
5000 PHP10,252.75000 BDT
10000 PHP20,505.50000 BDT