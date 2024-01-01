Indonesian rupiahs to Philippine pesos today

Convert IDR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
3,569.77 php

1.000 IDR = 0.003570 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Philippine Peso
1 IDR0.00357 PHP
5 IDR0.01785 PHP
10 IDR0.03570 PHP
20 IDR0.07140 PHP
50 IDR0.17849 PHP
100 IDR0.35698 PHP
250 IDR0.89244 PHP
500 IDR1.78489 PHP
1000 IDR3.56977 PHP
2000 IDR7.13954 PHP
5000 IDR17.84885 PHP
10000 IDR35.69770 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PHP280.13000 IDR
5 PHP1,400.65000 IDR
10 PHP2,801.30000 IDR
20 PHP5,602.60000 IDR
50 PHP14,006.50000 IDR
100 PHP28,013.00000 IDR
250 PHP70,032.50000 IDR
500 PHP140,065.00000 IDR
1000 PHP280,130.00000 IDR
2000 PHP560,260.00000 IDR
5000 PHP1,400,650.00000 IDR
10000 PHP2,801,300.00000 IDR