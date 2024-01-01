10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Philippine pesos

Convert IDR to PHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 idr
36.41 php

Rp1.000 IDR = ₱0.003641 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
IDR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PHP
1 IDR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0037
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00360.0036
Change1.84%0.95%
1 IDR to PHP stats

The performance of IDR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for IDR to PHP was 1.84.

The performance of IDR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for IDR to PHP was 0.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Philippine Peso
1 IDR0.00364 PHP
5 IDR0.01821 PHP
10 IDR0.03641 PHP
20 IDR0.07282 PHP
50 IDR0.18206 PHP
100 IDR0.36412 PHP
250 IDR0.91029 PHP
500 IDR1.82058 PHP
1000 IDR3.64115 PHP
2000 IDR7.28230 PHP
5000 IDR18.20575 PHP
10000 IDR36.41150 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PHP274.63900 IDR
5 PHP1,373.19500 IDR
10 PHP2,746.39000 IDR
20 PHP5,492.78000 IDR
50 PHP13,731.95000 IDR
100 PHP27,463.90000 IDR
250 PHP68,659.75000 IDR
500 PHP137,319.50000 IDR
1000 PHP274,639.00000 IDR
2000 PHP549,278.00000 IDR
5000 PHP1,373,195.00000 IDR
10000 PHP2,746,390.00000 IDR