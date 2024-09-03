Swedish kronor to Philippine pesos today

Convert SEK to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
5,482.93 php

kr1.000 SEK = ₱5.483 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
SEK to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 SEK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.54455.6527
Low5.42765.3987
Average5.48275.5176
Change0.28%-3.01%
1 SEK to PHP stats

The performance of SEK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5445 and a 30 day low of 5.4276. This means the 30 day average was 5.4827. The change for SEK to PHP was 0.28.

The performance of SEK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6527 and a 90 day low of 5.3987. This means the 90 day average was 5.5176. The change for SEK to PHP was -3.01.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Philippine Peso
1 SEK5.48293 PHP
5 SEK27.41465 PHP
10 SEK54.82930 PHP
20 SEK109.65860 PHP
50 SEK274.14650 PHP
100 SEK548.29300 PHP
250 SEK1,370.73250 PHP
500 SEK2,741.46500 PHP
1000 SEK5,482.93000 PHP
2000 SEK10,965.86000 PHP
5000 SEK27,414.65000 PHP
10000 SEK54,829.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 PHP0.18238 SEK
5 PHP0.91192 SEK
10 PHP1.82384 SEK
20 PHP3.64768 SEK
50 PHP9.11920 SEK
100 PHP18.23840 SEK
250 PHP45.59600 SEK
500 PHP91.19200 SEK
1000 PHP182.38400 SEK
2000 PHP364.76800 SEK
5000 PHP911.92000 SEK
10000 PHP1,823.84000 SEK