1.00000 SEK = 5.31153 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Philippine Peso
1 SEK5.31153 PHP
5 SEK26.55765 PHP
10 SEK53.11530 PHP
20 SEK106.23060 PHP
50 SEK265.57650 PHP
100 SEK531.15300 PHP
250 SEK1327.88250 PHP
500 SEK2655.76500 PHP
1000 SEK5311.53000 PHP
2000 SEK10623.06000 PHP
5000 SEK26557.65000 PHP
10000 SEK53115.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 PHP0.18827 SEK
5 PHP0.94135 SEK
10 PHP1.88270 SEK
20 PHP3.76540 SEK
50 PHP9.41350 SEK
100 PHP18.82700 SEK
250 PHP47.06750 SEK
500 PHP94.13500 SEK
1000 PHP188.27000 SEK
2000 PHP376.54000 SEK
5000 PHP941.35000 SEK
10000 PHP1882.70000 SEK