Singapore dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert SGD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
43,273.80 php

S$1.000 SGD = ₱43.27 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
SGD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

PHP
1 SGD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.689043.6926
Low43.022743.0227
Average43.272443.3772
Change-0.95%-0.71%
1 SGD to PHP stats

The performance of SGD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.6890 and a 30 day low of 43.0227. This means the 30 day average was 43.2724. The change for SGD to PHP was -0.95.

The performance of SGD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.6926 and a 90 day low of 43.0227. This means the 90 day average was 43.3772. The change for SGD to PHP was -0.71.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76283.9487.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,154.311.6450.84392.7597.8694.828
1 AUD0.67210,425.80.60810.51256.3764.7822.934

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SGD43.27380 PHP
5 SGD216.36900 PHP
10 SGD432.73800 PHP
20 SGD865.47600 PHP
50 SGD2,163.69000 PHP
100 SGD4,327.38000 PHP
250 SGD10,818.45000 PHP
500 SGD21,636.90000 PHP
1000 SGD43,273.80000 PHP
2000 SGD86,547.60000 PHP
5000 SGD216,369.00000 PHP
10000 SGD432,738.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 PHP0.02311 SGD
5 PHP0.11554 SGD
10 PHP0.23109 SGD
20 PHP0.46217 SGD
50 PHP1.15544 SGD
100 PHP2.31087 SGD
250 PHP5.77718 SGD
500 PHP11.55435 SGD
1000 PHP23.10870 SGD
2000 PHP46.21740 SGD
5000 PHP115.54350 SGD
10000 PHP231.08700 SGD