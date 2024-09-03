Singapore dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 43.274 today, reflecting a 0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 43.334 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 43.023 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.270% increase in value.