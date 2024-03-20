US dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert USD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
15,737,500 idr

1.000 USD = 15,740 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
How to convert US dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 USD15,737.50000 IDR
5 USD78,687.50000 IDR
10 USD157,375.00000 IDR
20 USD314,750.00000 IDR
50 USD786,875.00000 IDR
100 USD1,573,750.00000 IDR
250 USD3,934,375.00000 IDR
500 USD7,868,750.00000 IDR
1000 USD15,737,500.00000 IDR
2000 USD31,475,000.00000 IDR
5000 USD78,687,500.00000 IDR
10000 USD157,375,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / US Dollar
1 IDR0.00006 USD
5 IDR0.00032 USD
10 IDR0.00064 USD
20 IDR0.00127 USD
50 IDR0.00318 USD
100 IDR0.00635 USD
250 IDR0.01589 USD
500 IDR0.03177 USD
1000 IDR0.06354 USD
2000 IDR0.12709 USD
5000 IDR0.31771 USD
10000 IDR0.63543 USD