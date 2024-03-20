Hong Kong dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert HKD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,008,510 idr

1.000 HKD = 2,009 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
100 HKD200,851.00000 IDR
200 HKD401,702.00000 IDR
300 HKD602,553.00000 IDR
500 HKD1,004,255.00000 IDR
1000 HKD2,008,510.00000 IDR
2000 HKD4,017,020.00000 IDR
2500 HKD5,021,275.00000 IDR
3000 HKD6,025,530.00000 IDR
4000 HKD8,034,040.00000 IDR
5000 HKD10,042,550.00000 IDR
10000 HKD20,085,100.00000 IDR
20000 HKD40,170,200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Hong Kong Dollar
1 IDR0.00050 HKD
5 IDR0.00249 HKD
10 IDR0.00498 HKD
20 IDR0.00996 HKD
50 IDR0.02489 HKD
100 IDR0.04979 HKD
250 IDR0.12447 HKD
500 IDR0.24894 HKD
1000 IDR0.49788 HKD
2000 IDR0.99576 HKD
5000 IDR2.48941 HKD
10000 IDR4.97881 HKD