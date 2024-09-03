Swedish kronor to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert SEK to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,506,330 idr

kr1.000 SEK = Rp1,506 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 SEK to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,535.84001,570.4400
Low1,488.57001,488.5700
Average1,513.57831,530.9560
Change-1.50%-3.88%
View full history

1 SEK to IDR stats

The performance of SEK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,535.8400 and a 30 day low of 1,488.5700. This means the 30 day average was 1,513.5783. The change for SEK to IDR was -1.50.

The performance of SEK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,570.4400 and a 90 day low of 1,488.5700. This means the 90 day average was 1,530.9560. The change for SEK to IDR was -3.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0811.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SEK1,506.33000 IDR
5 SEK7,531.65000 IDR
10 SEK15,063.30000 IDR
20 SEK30,126.60000 IDR
50 SEK75,316.50000 IDR
100 SEK150,633.00000 IDR
250 SEK376,582.50000 IDR
500 SEK753,165.00000 IDR
1000 SEK1,506,330.00000 IDR
2000 SEK3,012,660.00000 IDR
5000 SEK7,531,650.00000 IDR
10000 SEK15,063,300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swedish Krona
1 IDR0.00066 SEK
5 IDR0.00332 SEK
10 IDR0.00664 SEK
20 IDR0.01328 SEK
50 IDR0.03319 SEK
100 IDR0.06639 SEK
250 IDR0.16597 SEK
500 IDR0.33193 SEK
1000 IDR0.66387 SEK
2000 IDR1.32773 SEK
5000 IDR3.31933 SEK
10000 IDR6.63865 SEK