Swedish kronor to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert SEK to IDR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Rp1,448 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:11
SEK to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 SEK to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,481.61001,525.9700
Low1,436.18001,436.1800
Average1,460.32531,485.1987
Change-1.87%-4.84%
1 SEK to IDR stats

The performance of SEK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,481.6100 and a 30 day low of 1,436.1800. This means the 30 day average was 1,460.3253. The change for SEK to IDR was -1.87.

The performance of SEK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,525.9700 and a 90 day low of 1,436.1800. This means the 90 day average was 1,485.1987. The change for SEK to IDR was -4.84.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SEK1,447.73000 IDR
5 SEK7,238.65000 IDR
10 SEK14,477.30000 IDR
20 SEK28,954.60000 IDR
50 SEK72,386.50000 IDR
100 SEK144,773.00000 IDR
250 SEK361,932.50000 IDR
500 SEK723,865.00000 IDR
1000 SEK1,447,730.00000 IDR
2000 SEK2,895,460.00000 IDR
5000 SEK7,238,650.00000 IDR
10000 SEK14,477,300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swedish Krona
1 IDR0.00069 SEK
5 IDR0.00345 SEK
10 IDR0.00691 SEK
20 IDR0.01381 SEK
50 IDR0.03454 SEK
100 IDR0.06907 SEK
250 IDR0.17268 SEK
500 IDR0.34537 SEK
1000 IDR0.69074 SEK
2000 IDR1.38147 SEK
5000 IDR3.45368 SEK
10000 IDR6.90736 SEK