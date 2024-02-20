1 thousand Swedish kronor to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert SEK to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,510,490 idr

1.00000 SEK = 1510.49000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8563751.0809589.58071.461931.649550.9530218.4419
1 GBP1.1677111.2623104.611.70721.926291.1128521.5358
1 USD0.92510.792205182.87221.352451.526020.8816517.0608
1 INR0.01116310.009559350.012066810.01631970.01841410.01063870.205869

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SEK1510.49000 IDR
5 SEK7552.45000 IDR
10 SEK15104.90000 IDR
20 SEK30209.80000 IDR
50 SEK75524.50000 IDR
100 SEK151049.00000 IDR
250 SEK377622.50000 IDR
500 SEK755245.00000 IDR
1000 SEK1510490.00000 IDR
2000 SEK3020980.00000 IDR
5000 SEK7552450.00000 IDR
10000 SEK15104900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swedish Krona
1 IDR0.00066 SEK
5 IDR0.00331 SEK
10 IDR0.00662 SEK
20 IDR0.01324 SEK
50 IDR0.03310 SEK
100 IDR0.06620 SEK
250 IDR0.16551 SEK
500 IDR0.33102 SEK
1000 IDR0.66204 SEK
2000 IDR1.32407 SEK
5000 IDR3.31018 SEK
10000 IDR6.62037 SEK