Chinese yuan rmb to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert CNY to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,259,590 idr

¥1.000 CNY = Rp2,260 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,259.59002,265.5300
Low2,216.99002,205.2500
Average2,235.67532,236.2543
Change0.57%1.73%
1 CNY to IDR stats

The performance of CNY to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,259.5900 and a 30 day low of 2,216.9900. This means the 30 day average was 2,235.6753. The change for CNY to IDR was 0.57.

The performance of CNY to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,265.5300 and a 90 day low of 2,205.2500. This means the 90 day average was 2,236.2543. The change for CNY to IDR was 1.73.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CNY2,259.59000 IDR
5 CNY11,297.95000 IDR
10 CNY22,595.90000 IDR
20 CNY45,191.80000 IDR
50 CNY112,979.50000 IDR
100 CNY225,959.00000 IDR
250 CNY564,897.50000 IDR
500 CNY1,129,795.00000 IDR
1000 CNY2,259,590.00000 IDR
2000 CNY4,519,180.00000 IDR
5000 CNY11,297,950.00000 IDR
10000 CNY22,595,900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IDR0.00044 CNY
5 IDR0.00221 CNY
10 IDR0.00443 CNY
20 IDR0.00885 CNY
50 IDR0.02213 CNY
100 IDR0.04426 CNY
250 IDR0.11064 CNY
500 IDR0.22128 CNY
1000 IDR0.44256 CNY
2000 IDR0.88512 CNY
5000 IDR2.21280 CNY
10000 IDR4.42559 CNY