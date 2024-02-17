10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CNY to IDR at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
21,713,700 idr

1.00000 CNY = 2171.37000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CNY2171.37000 IDR
5 CNY10856.85000 IDR
10 CNY21713.70000 IDR
20 CNY43427.40000 IDR
50 CNY108568.50000 IDR
100 CNY217137.00000 IDR
250 CNY542842.50000 IDR
500 CNY1085685.00000 IDR
1000 CNY2171370.00000 IDR
2000 CNY4342740.00000 IDR
5000 CNY10856850.00000 IDR
10000 CNY21713700.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IDR0.00046 CNY
5 IDR0.00230 CNY
10 IDR0.00461 CNY
20 IDR0.00921 CNY
50 IDR0.02303 CNY
100 IDR0.04605 CNY
250 IDR0.11513 CNY
500 IDR0.23027 CNY
1000 IDR0.46054 CNY
2000 IDR0.92108 CNY
5000 IDR2.30269 CNY
10000 IDR4.60538 CNY