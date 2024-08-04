Turkish liras to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert TRY to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
487,680 idr

TL1.000 TRY = Rp487.7 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High498.7710504.7270
Low486.4830486.4830
Average491.7569496.9056
Change-2.22%-1.81%
1 TRY to IDR stats

The performance of TRY to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 498.7710 and a 30 day low of 486.4830. This means the 30 day average was 491.7569. The change for TRY to IDR was -2.22.

The performance of TRY to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 504.7270 and a 90 day low of 486.4830. This means the 90 day average was 496.9056. The change for TRY to IDR was -1.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TRY487.68000 IDR
5 TRY2,438.40000 IDR
10 TRY4,876.80000 IDR
20 TRY9,753.60000 IDR
50 TRY24,384.00000 IDR
100 TRY48,768.00000 IDR
250 TRY121,920.00000 IDR
500 TRY243,840.00000 IDR
1000 TRY487,680.00000 IDR
2000 TRY975,360.00000 IDR
5000 TRY2,438,400.00000 IDR
10000 TRY4,876,800.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Turkish Lira
1 IDR0.00205 TRY
5 IDR0.01025 TRY
10 IDR0.02051 TRY
20 IDR0.04101 TRY
50 IDR0.10253 TRY
100 IDR0.20505 TRY
250 IDR0.51263 TRY
500 IDR1.02526 TRY
1000 IDR2.05052 TRY
2000 IDR4.10104 TRY
5000 IDR10.25260 TRY
10000 IDR20.50520 TRY