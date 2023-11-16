Chinese yuan rmb to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert CNY to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,146,300 idr

1.00000 CNY = 2146.30000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CNY2146.30000 IDR
5 CNY10731.50000 IDR
10 CNY21463.00000 IDR
20 CNY42926.00000 IDR
50 CNY107315.00000 IDR
100 CNY214630.00000 IDR
250 CNY536575.00000 IDR
500 CNY1073150.00000 IDR
1000 CNY2146300.00000 IDR
2000 CNY4292600.00000 IDR
5000 CNY10731500.00000 IDR
10000 CNY21463000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IDR0.00047 CNY
5 IDR0.00233 CNY
10 IDR0.00466 CNY
20 IDR0.00932 CNY
50 IDR0.02330 CNY
100 IDR0.04659 CNY
250 IDR0.11648 CNY
500 IDR0.23296 CNY
1000 IDR0.46592 CNY
2000 IDR0.93184 CNY
5000 IDR2.32959 CNY
10000 IDR4.65918 CNY