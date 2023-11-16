Canadian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert CAD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
11315700 idr

1.00000 CAD = 11315.70000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
How to convert Canadian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CAD11315.70000 IDR
5 CAD56578.50000 IDR
10 CAD113157.00000 IDR
20 CAD226314.00000 IDR
50 CAD565785.00000 IDR
100 CAD1131570.00000 IDR
250 CAD2828925.00000 IDR
500 CAD5657850.00000 IDR
1000 CAD11315700.00000 IDR
2000 CAD22631400.00000 IDR
5000 CAD56578500.00000 IDR
10000 CAD113157000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Canadian Dollar
1 IDR0.00009 CAD
5 IDR0.00044 CAD
10 IDR0.00088 CAD
20 IDR0.00177 CAD
50 IDR0.00442 CAD
100 IDR0.00884 CAD
250 IDR0.02209 CAD
500 IDR0.04419 CAD
1000 IDR0.08837 CAD
2000 IDR0.17674 CAD
5000 IDR0.44186 CAD
10000 IDR0.88372 CAD