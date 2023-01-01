Indian rupees to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert INR to IDR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
1,867,640 idr

1.00000 INR = 186.76400 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.374850.920153.67290.8044411.54392287.251.347
1 CAD0.72735210.669262.671490.5851111.12298208.9320.979743
1 EUR1.08681.4941913.991710.87431.67794312.1831.46392
1 AED0.2722640.3743230.25051910.2190210.42035678.2080.36674

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 INR186.76400 IDR
5 INR933.82000 IDR
10 INR1867.64000 IDR
20 INR3735.28000 IDR
50 INR9338.20000 IDR
100 INR18676.40000 IDR
250 INR46691.00000 IDR
500 INR93382.00000 IDR
1000 INR186764.00000 IDR
2000 INR373528.00000 IDR
5000 INR933820.00000 IDR
10000 INR1867640.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Indian Rupee
1 IDR0.00535 INR
5 IDR0.02677 INR
10 IDR0.05354 INR
20 IDR0.10709 INR
50 IDR0.26772 INR
100 IDR0.53543 INR
250 IDR1.33859 INR
500 IDR2.67718 INR
1000 IDR5.35435 INR
2000 IDR10.70870 INR
5000 IDR26.77175 INR
10000 IDR53.54350 INR