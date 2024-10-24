Polish zloty to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert PLN to IDR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Rp3,875 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
PLN to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 PLN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,994.06004,137.3500
Low3,874.98003,874.9800
Average3,939.75273,999.8643
Change-2.98%-6.34%
1 PLN to IDR stats

The performance of PLN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,994.0600 and a 30 day low of 3,874.9800. This means the 30 day average was 3,939.7527. The change for PLN to IDR was -2.98.

The performance of PLN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,137.3500 and a 90 day low of 3,874.9800. This means the 90 day average was 3,999.8643. The change for PLN to IDR was -6.34.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PLN3,875.12000 IDR
5 PLN19,375.60000 IDR
10 PLN38,751.20000 IDR
20 PLN77,502.40000 IDR
50 PLN193,756.00000 IDR
100 PLN387,512.00000 IDR
250 PLN968,780.00000 IDR
500 PLN1,937,560.00000 IDR
1000 PLN3,875,120.00000 IDR
2000 PLN7,750,240.00000 IDR
5000 PLN19,375,600.00000 IDR
10000 PLN38,751,200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Polish Zloty
1 IDR0.00026 PLN
5 IDR0.00129 PLN
10 IDR0.00258 PLN
20 IDR0.00516 PLN
50 IDR0.01290 PLN
100 IDR0.02581 PLN
250 IDR0.06451 PLN
500 IDR0.12903 PLN
1000 IDR0.25806 PLN
2000 IDR0.51611 PLN
5000 IDR1.29028 PLN
10000 IDR2.58056 PLN