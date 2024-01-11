중국 위안화 → 인도네시아 루피아

실제 환율로 CNY → IDR 변환

1000 cny
2170660 idr

1.00000 CNY = 2170.66000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 인도네시아 루피아
1 CNY2170.66000 IDR
5 CNY10853.30000 IDR
10 CNY21706.60000 IDR
20 CNY43413.20000 IDR
50 CNY108533.00000 IDR
100 CNY217066.00000 IDR
250 CNY542665.00000 IDR
500 CNY1085330.00000 IDR
1000 CNY2170660.00000 IDR
2000 CNY4341320.00000 IDR
5000 CNY10853300.00000 IDR
10000 CNY21706600.00000 IDR
환율 인도네시아 루피아 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IDR0.00046 CNY
5 IDR0.00230 CNY
10 IDR0.00461 CNY
20 IDR0.00921 CNY
50 IDR0.02303 CNY
100 IDR0.04607 CNY
250 IDR0.11517 CNY
500 IDR0.23034 CNY
1000 IDR0.46069 CNY
2000 IDR0.92138 CNY
5000 IDR2.30344 CNY
10000 IDR4.60689 CNY