불가리아 레프 → 인도네시아 루피아

실제 환율로 BGN → IDR 변환

1000 bgn
8731950 idr

1.00000 BGN = 8731.95000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
환율 불가리아 레프 / 인도네시아 루피아
1 BGN8731.95000 IDR
5 BGN43659.75000 IDR
10 BGN87319.50000 IDR
20 BGN174639.00000 IDR
50 BGN436597.50000 IDR
100 BGN873195.00000 IDR
250 BGN2182987.50000 IDR
500 BGN4365975.00000 IDR
1000 BGN8731950.00000 IDR
2000 BGN17463900.00000 IDR
5000 BGN43659750.00000 IDR
10000 BGN87319500.00000 IDR
환율 인도네시아 루피아 / 불가리아 레프
1 IDR0.00011 BGN
5 IDR0.00057 BGN
10 IDR0.00115 BGN
20 IDR0.00229 BGN
50 IDR0.00573 BGN
100 IDR0.01145 BGN
250 IDR0.02863 BGN
500 IDR0.05726 BGN
1000 IDR0.11452 BGN
2000 IDR0.22904 BGN
5000 IDR0.57261 BGN
10000 IDR1.14522 BGN