뉴질랜드 달러 → 인도네시아 루피아

실제 환율로 NZD → IDR 변환

1,000 nzd
9,653,290 idr

1.00000 NZD = 9653.29000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861591.0946590.9491.470941.644980.9362818.603
1 GBP1.1606411.2705105.5591.707231.909231.0866921.5915
1 USD0.913550.787092183.0851.343751.502740.8553516.9945
1 INR0.01099520.009473330.012035910.01617320.01808680.01029490.204544

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 인도네시아 루피아 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 IDR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → IDR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 인도네시아 루피아
1 NZD9653.29000 IDR
5 NZD48266.45000 IDR
10 NZD96532.90000 IDR
20 NZD193065.80000 IDR
50 NZD482664.50000 IDR
100 NZD965329.00000 IDR
250 NZD2413322.50000 IDR
500 NZD4826645.00000 IDR
1000 NZD9653290.00000 IDR
2000 NZD19306580.00000 IDR
5000 NZD48266450.00000 IDR
10000 NZD96532900.00000 IDR
환율 인도네시아 루피아 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 IDR0.00010 NZD
5 IDR0.00052 NZD
10 IDR0.00104 NZD
20 IDR0.00207 NZD
50 IDR0.00518 NZD
100 IDR0.01036 NZD
250 IDR0.02590 NZD
500 IDR0.05180 NZD
1000 IDR0.10359 NZD
2000 IDR0.20718 NZD
5000 IDR0.51796 NZD
10000 IDR1.03592 NZD