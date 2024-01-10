불가리아 레프 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 BGN → AUD 변환

1000 bgn
837.11 aud

1.00000 BGN = 0.83711 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861081.0968591.07771.467531.637210.9335118.6314
1 GBP1.1613311.27385105.7751.704351.901411.0841221.638
1 USD0.91170.785022183.03571.337951.492650.8510516.9863
1 INR0.01097960.009454030.01204310.01611290.0179760.01024920.204566

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 호주 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AUD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → AUD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 호주 달러
1 BGN0.83711 AUD
5 BGN4.18555 AUD
10 BGN8.37109 AUD
20 BGN16.74218 AUD
50 BGN41.85545 AUD
100 BGN83.71090 AUD
250 BGN209.27725 AUD
500 BGN418.55450 AUD
1000 BGN837.10900 AUD
2000 BGN1674.21800 AUD
5000 BGN4185.54500 AUD
10000 BGN8371.09000 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / 불가리아 레프
1 AUD1.19459 BGN
5 AUD5.97295 BGN
10 AUD11.94590 BGN
20 AUD23.89180 BGN
50 AUD59.72950 BGN
100 AUD119.45900 BGN
250 AUD298.64750 BGN
500 AUD597.29500 BGN
1000 AUD1194.59000 BGN
2000 AUD2389.18000 BGN
5000 AUD5972.95000 BGN
10000 AUD11945.90000 BGN