Bulgarian levs to Australian dollars today

Convert BGN to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
855.99 aud

1.00000 BGN = 0.85599 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673081.372551.543571.349550.80690718.3038
1 EUR1.084511.814461.488531.6741.463590.875219.8505
1 NZD0.59770.5511310.8203730.922590.8066260.48228810.9402
1 CAD0.7285710.6718041.2189611.12460.9832430.58788913.3356

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Australian Dollar
1 BGN0.85599 AUD
5 BGN4.27996 AUD
10 BGN8.55992 AUD
20 BGN17.11984 AUD
50 BGN42.79960 AUD
100 BGN85.59920 AUD
250 BGN213.99800 AUD
500 BGN427.99600 AUD
1000 BGN855.99200 AUD
2000 BGN1711.98400 AUD
5000 BGN4279.96000 AUD
10000 BGN8559.92000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 AUD1.16824 BGN
5 AUD5.84120 BGN
10 AUD11.68240 BGN
20 AUD23.36480 BGN
50 AUD58.41200 BGN
100 AUD116.82400 BGN
250 AUD292.06000 BGN
500 AUD584.12000 BGN
1000 AUD1168.24000 BGN
2000 AUD2336.48000 BGN
5000 AUD5841.20000 BGN
10000 AUD11682.40000 BGN