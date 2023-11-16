Bulgarian levs to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BGN to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
927.63 nzd

1.00000 BGN = 0.92763 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084390.2751.488261.673560.9649518.739
1 GBP1.1426611.239103.1551.700591.912331.1026121.4125
1 USD0.922250.807103183.25651.372551.543450.889817.2821
1 INR0.01107730.009694170.012011110.01648580.01853850.01068750.207577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Zealand Dollar
1 BGN0.92763 NZD
5 BGN4.63817 NZD
10 BGN9.27634 NZD
20 BGN18.55268 NZD
50 BGN46.38170 NZD
100 BGN92.76340 NZD
250 BGN231.90850 NZD
500 BGN463.81700 NZD
1000 BGN927.63400 NZD
2000 BGN1855.26800 NZD
5000 BGN4638.17000 NZD
10000 BGN9276.34000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NZD1.07801 BGN
5 NZD5.39005 BGN
10 NZD10.78010 BGN
20 NZD21.56020 BGN
50 NZD53.90050 BGN
100 NZD107.80100 BGN
250 NZD269.50250 BGN
500 NZD539.00500 BGN
1000 NZD1078.01000 BGN
2000 NZD2156.02000 BGN
5000 NZD5390.05000 BGN
10000 NZD10780.10000 BGN