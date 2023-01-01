New Zealand Dollar (NZD)

The New Zealand dollar is the official currency of New Zealand. The currency code for the New Zealand dollar is NZD. Its symbol is usually written as $, and sometimes NZ$ is used to distinguish it from other currencies that use the same sign. Informal nicknames for the New Zealand dollar are ‘kiwi’ and ‘buck’. A kiwi is a bird indigenous to New Zealand and is featured on the $1 coin. New Zealanders are also colloquially called ‘kiwis’.

NZD exchange rates

 USD AUD GBP EUR INR CAD CHF JPY
From NZD0.60060 0.92528 0.48245 0.55157 49.97680 0.82537 0.53213 90.30920
To NZD1.66500 1.08075 2.07276 1.81302 0.02001 1.21157 1.87923 0.01107

