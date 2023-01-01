Japanese Yen (JPY)

The Japanese yen, one of the strongest currencies in the world, is the official currency of Japan. It is the third most traded currency and is also used as a reserve currency for the British pound sterling and the US dollar. It is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Japanese Yen

¥

JPY exchange rates

 USD GBP EUR AUD CAD CHF CNY SGD
From JPY0.00665 0.00534 0.00611 0.01024 0.00914 0.00589 0.04818 0.00895
To JPY150.33000 187.23600 163.76000 97.67690 109.44200 169.73000 20.75590 111.75300

