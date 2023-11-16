Chinese yuan rmb to Japanese yen today

Convert CNY to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
20773 jpy

1.00000 CNY = 20.77330 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0862590.38791.494681.677090.964618.7193
1 GBP1.143911.24255103.3941.709751.91841.1034121.4129
1 USD0.92060.804797183.2111.3761.543920.8880517.233
1 INR0.01106340.009671760.012017610.01653630.01855430.01067230.2071

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
1 CNY20.77330 JPY
5 CNY103.86650 JPY
10 CNY207.73300 JPY
20 CNY415.46600 JPY
50 CNY1038.66500 JPY
100 CNY2077.33000 JPY
250 CNY5193.32500 JPY
500 CNY10386.65000 JPY
1000 CNY20773.30000 JPY
2000 CNY41546.60000 JPY
5000 CNY103866.50000 JPY
10000 CNY207733.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 JPY4.81386 CNY
1000 JPY48.13860 CNY
1500 JPY72.20790 CNY
2000 JPY96.27720 CNY
3000 JPY144.41580 CNY
5000 JPY240.69300 CNY
5400 JPY259.94844 CNY
10000 JPY481.38600 CNY
15000 JPY722.07900 CNY
20000 JPY962.77200 CNY
25000 JPY1203.46500 CNY
30000 JPY1444.15800 CNY