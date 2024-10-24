Polish zloty to Japanese yen today

Convert PLN to JPY at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ¥37.79 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
PLN to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JPY
1 PLN to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.062639.1528
Low37.097036.4423
Average37.701837.5603
Change0.53%-3.19%
1 PLN to JPY stats

The performance of PLN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.0626 and a 30 day low of 37.0970. This means the 30 day average was 37.7018. The change for PLN to JPY was 0.53.

The performance of PLN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.1528 and a 90 day low of 36.4423. This means the 90 day average was 37.5603. The change for PLN to JPY was -3.19.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Japanese Yen
1 PLN37.79020 JPY
5 PLN188.95100 JPY
10 PLN377.90200 JPY
20 PLN755.80400 JPY
50 PLN1,889.51000 JPY
100 PLN3,779.02000 JPY
250 PLN9,447.55000 JPY
500 PLN18,895.10000 JPY
1000 PLN37,790.20000 JPY
2000 PLN75,580.40000 JPY
5000 PLN188,951.00000 JPY
10000 PLN377,902.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Polish Zloty
100 JPY2.64619 PLN
1000 JPY26.46190 PLN
1500 JPY39.69285 PLN
2000 JPY52.92380 PLN
3000 JPY79.38570 PLN
5000 JPY132.30950 PLN
5400 JPY142.89426 PLN
10000 JPY264.61900 PLN
15000 JPY396.92850 PLN
20000 JPY529.23800 PLN
25000 JPY661.54750 PLN
30000 JPY793.85700 PLN