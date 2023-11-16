Brazilian reais to Japanese yen today

Convert BRL to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
31048 jpy

1.00000 BRL = 31.04810 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.087990.54281.492651.674080.965418.7804
1 GBP1.1428611.2433103.4761.705871.913211.1033121.4631
1 USD0.91920.804311183.22711.372051.538820.887417.263
1 INR0.01104450.009664050.012015310.01648560.01848940.01066240.20742

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
1 BRL31.04810 JPY
5 BRL155.24050 JPY
10 BRL310.48100 JPY
20 BRL620.96200 JPY
50 BRL1552.40500 JPY
100 BRL3104.81000 JPY
250 BRL7762.02500 JPY
500 BRL15524.05000 JPY
1000 BRL31048.10000 JPY
2000 BRL62096.20000 JPY
5000 BRL155240.50000 JPY
10000 BRL310481.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brazilian Real
100 JPY3.22081 BRL
1000 JPY32.20810 BRL
1500 JPY48.31215 BRL
2000 JPY64.41620 BRL
3000 JPY96.62430 BRL
5000 JPY161.04050 BRL
5400 JPY173.92374 BRL
10000 JPY322.08100 BRL
15000 JPY483.12150 BRL
20000 JPY644.16200 BRL
25000 JPY805.20250 BRL
30000 JPY966.24300 BRL