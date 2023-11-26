5 Brazilian reais to Japanese yen

Convert BRL to JPY at the real exchange rate

5 brl
152 jpy

1.00000 BRL = 30.47720 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
1 BRL30.47720 JPY
5 BRL152.38600 JPY
10 BRL304.77200 JPY
20 BRL609.54400 JPY
50 BRL1523.86000 JPY
100 BRL3047.72000 JPY
250 BRL7619.30000 JPY
500 BRL15238.60000 JPY
1000 BRL30477.20000 JPY
2000 BRL60954.40000 JPY
5000 BRL152386.00000 JPY
10000 BRL304772.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brazilian Real
100 JPY3.28114 BRL
1000 JPY32.81140 BRL
1500 JPY49.21710 BRL
2000 JPY65.62280 BRL
3000 JPY98.43420 BRL
5000 JPY164.05700 BRL
5400 JPY177.18156 BRL
10000 JPY328.11400 BRL
15000 JPY492.17100 BRL
20000 JPY656.22800 BRL
25000 JPY820.28500 BRL
30000 JPY984.34200 BRL