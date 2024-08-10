5 Brazilian reais to Japanese yen

Convert BRL to JPY at the real exchange rate

5 brl
133 jpy

R$1.000 BRL = ¥26.62 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.177630.6421
Low25.415925.4159
Average27.391028.8994
Change-8.56%-12.00%
1 BRL to JPY stats

The performance of BRL to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.1776 and a 30 day low of 25.4159. This means the 30 day average was 27.3910. The change for BRL to JPY was -8.56.

The performance of BRL to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.6421 and a 90 day low of 25.4159. This means the 90 day average was 28.8994. The change for BRL to JPY was -12.00.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
1 BRL26.61520 JPY
5 BRL133.07600 JPY
10 BRL266.15200 JPY
20 BRL532.30400 JPY
50 BRL1,330.76000 JPY
100 BRL2,661.52000 JPY
250 BRL6,653.80000 JPY
500 BRL13,307.60000 JPY
1000 BRL26,615.20000 JPY
2000 BRL53,230.40000 JPY
5000 BRL133,076.00000 JPY
10000 BRL266,152.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brazilian Real
100 JPY3.75726 BRL
1000 JPY37.57260 BRL
1500 JPY56.35890 BRL
2000 JPY75.14520 BRL
3000 JPY112.71780 BRL
5000 JPY187.86300 BRL
5400 JPY202.89204 BRL
10000 JPY375.72600 BRL
15000 JPY563.58900 BRL
20000 JPY751.45200 BRL
25000 JPY939.31500 BRL
30000 JPY1,127.17800 BRL