50 Brazilian reais to Japanese yen
Convert BRL to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|29.1776
|30.6421
|Low
|25.4159
|25.4159
|Average
|27.3910
|28.8994
|Change
|-8.56%
|-12.00%
|View full history
1 BRL to JPY stats
The performance of BRL to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.1776 and a 30 day low of 25.4159. This means the 30 day average was 27.3910. The change for BRL to JPY was -8.56.
The performance of BRL to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.6421 and a 90 day low of 25.4159. This means the 90 day average was 28.8994. The change for BRL to JPY was -12.00.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
|1 BRL
|26.61520 JPY
|5 BRL
|133.07600 JPY
|10 BRL
|266.15200 JPY
|20 BRL
|532.30400 JPY
|50 BRL
|1,330.76000 JPY
|100 BRL
|2,661.52000 JPY
|250 BRL
|6,653.80000 JPY
|500 BRL
|13,307.60000 JPY
|1000 BRL
|26,615.20000 JPY
|2000 BRL
|53,230.40000 JPY
|5000 BRL
|133,076.00000 JPY
|10000 BRL
|266,152.00000 JPY