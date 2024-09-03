Singapore dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert SGD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
111,168 jpy

S$1.000 SGD = ¥111.2 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 SGD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High112.8600119.8110
Low109.1540109.1540
Average111.2174114.9081
Change1.20%-3.93%
View full history

1 SGD to JPY stats

The performance of SGD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 112.8600 and a 30 day low of 109.1540. This means the 30 day average was 111.2174. The change for SGD to JPY was 1.20.

The performance of SGD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.8110 and a 90 day low of 109.1540. This means the 90 day average was 114.9081. The change for SGD to JPY was -3.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.957.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,151.211.6460.84392.7447.8674.827
1 AUD0.67110,421.20.60810.51256.3524.782.933

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 SGD111.16800 JPY
5 SGD555.84000 JPY
10 SGD1,111.68000 JPY
20 SGD2,223.36000 JPY
50 SGD5,558.40000 JPY
100 SGD11,116.80000 JPY
250 SGD27,792.00000 JPY
500 SGD55,584.00000 JPY
1000 SGD111,168.00000 JPY
2000 SGD222,336.00000 JPY
5000 SGD555,840.00000 JPY
10000 SGD1,111,680.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Singapore Dollar
100 JPY0.89954 SGD
1000 JPY8.99542 SGD
1500 JPY13.49313 SGD
2000 JPY17.99084 SGD
3000 JPY26.98626 SGD
5000 JPY44.97710 SGD
5400 JPY48.57527 SGD
10000 JPY89.95420 SGD
15000 JPY134.93130 SGD
20000 JPY179.90840 SGD
25000 JPY224.88550 SGD
30000 JPY269.86260 SGD