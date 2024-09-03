Singapore dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Japanese yen is currently 111.138 today, reflecting a -1.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.505% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 112.463 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 110.580 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.407% increase in value.