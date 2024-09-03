Swedish kronor to Japanese yen today

Convert SEK to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
14,100 jpy

kr1.000 SEK = ¥14.10 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
SEK to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 SEK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.279115.4066
Low13.730713.7307
Average14.092514.6191
Change2.60%-6.03%
1 SEK to JPY stats

The performance of SEK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.2791 and a 30 day low of 13.7307. This means the 30 day average was 14.0925. The change for SEK to JPY was 2.60.

The performance of SEK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4066 and a 90 day low of 13.7307. This means the 90 day average was 14.6191. The change for SEK to JPY was -6.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68783.9491.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7351.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0791.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Japanese Yen
1 SEK14.10010 JPY
5 SEK70.50050 JPY
10 SEK141.00100 JPY
20 SEK282.00200 JPY
50 SEK705.00500 JPY
100 SEK1,410.01000 JPY
250 SEK3,525.02500 JPY
500 SEK7,050.05000 JPY
1000 SEK14,100.10000 JPY
2000 SEK28,200.20000 JPY
5000 SEK70,500.50000 JPY
10000 SEK141,001.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swedish Krona
100 JPY7.09215 SEK
1000 JPY70.92150 SEK
1500 JPY106.38225 SEK
2000 JPY141.84300 SEK
3000 JPY212.76450 SEK
5000 JPY354.60750 SEK
5400 JPY382.97610 SEK
10000 JPY709.21500 SEK
15000 JPY1,063.82250 SEK
20000 JPY1,418.43000 SEK
25000 JPY1,773.03750 SEK
30000 JPY2,127.64500 SEK