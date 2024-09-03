Swedish kronor to Japanese yen today
Convert SEK to JPY at the real exchange rate
SEK to JPY conversion chart
1 SEK = 14.10010 JPY
0
|1 SEK to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|14.2791
|15.4066
|Low
|13.7307
|13.7307
|Average
|14.0925
|14.6191
|Change
|2.60%
|-6.03%
1 SEK to JPY stats
The performance of SEK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.2791 and a 30 day low of 13.7307. This means the 30 day average was 14.0925. The change for SEK to JPY was 2.60.
The performance of SEK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4066 and a 90 day low of 13.7307. This means the 90 day average was 14.6191. The change for SEK to JPY was -6.03.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Japanese Yen
|1 SEK
|14.10010 JPY
|5 SEK
|70.50050 JPY
|10 SEK
|141.00100 JPY
|20 SEK
|282.00200 JPY
|50 SEK
|705.00500 JPY
|100 SEK
|1,410.01000 JPY
|250 SEK
|3,525.02500 JPY
|500 SEK
|7,050.05000 JPY
|1000 SEK
|14,100.10000 JPY
|2000 SEK
|28,200.20000 JPY
|5000 SEK
|70,500.50000 JPY
|10000 SEK
|141,001.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swedish Krona
|100 JPY
|7.09215 SEK
|1000 JPY
|70.92150 SEK
|1500 JPY
|106.38225 SEK
|2000 JPY
|141.84300 SEK
|3000 JPY
|212.76450 SEK
|5000 JPY
|354.60750 SEK
|5400 JPY
|382.97610 SEK
|10000 JPY
|709.21500 SEK
|15000 JPY
|1,063.82250 SEK
|20000 JPY
|1,418.43000 SEK
|25000 JPY
|1,773.03750 SEK
|30000 JPY
|2,127.64500 SEK