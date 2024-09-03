Swedish kronor to Canadian dollars today

Convert SEK to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
131.41 cad

kr1.000 SEK = C$0.1314 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
SEK to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 SEK to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13340.1334
Low0.13030.1276
Average0.13150.1303
Change0.28%-0.25%
1 SEK to CAD stats

The performance of SEK to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1334 and a 30 day low of 0.1303. This means the 30 day average was 0.1315. The change for SEK to CAD was 0.28.

The performance of SEK to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1334 and a 90 day low of 0.1276. This means the 90 day average was 0.1303. The change for SEK to CAD was -0.25.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Canadian Dollar
1 SEK0.13141 CAD
5 SEK0.65705 CAD
10 SEK1.31410 CAD
20 SEK2.62820 CAD
50 SEK6.57050 CAD
100 SEK13.14100 CAD
250 SEK32.85250 CAD
500 SEK65.70500 CAD
1000 SEK131.41000 CAD
2000 SEK262.82000 CAD
5000 SEK657.05000 CAD
10000 SEK1,314.10000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 CAD7.60976 SEK
5 CAD38.04880 SEK
10 CAD76.09760 SEK
20 CAD152.19520 SEK
50 CAD380.48800 SEK
100 CAD760.97600 SEK
250 CAD1,902.44000 SEK
500 CAD3,804.88000 SEK
1000 CAD7,609.76000 SEK
2000 CAD15,219.52000 SEK
5000 CAD38,048.80000 SEK
10000 CAD76,097.60000 SEK