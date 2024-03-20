Danish kroner to British pounds sterling today

1,000 dkk
114.50 gbp

1.000 DKK = 0.1145 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11450 GBP
5 DKK0.57250 GBP
10 DKK1.14499 GBP
20 DKK2.28998 GBP
50 DKK5.72495 GBP
100 DKK11.44990 GBP
250 DKK28.62475 GBP
500 DKK57.24950 GBP
1000 DKK114.49900 GBP
2000 DKK228.99800 GBP
5000 DKK572.49500 GBP
10000 DKK1,144.99000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.73367 DKK
5 GBP43.66835 DKK
10 GBP87.33670 DKK
20 GBP174.67340 DKK
50 GBP436.68350 DKK
100 GBP873.36700 DKK
250 GBP2,183.41750 DKK
500 GBP4,366.83500 DKK
1000 GBP8,733.67000 DKK
2000 GBP17,467.34000 DKK
5000 GBP43,668.35000 DKK
10000 GBP87,336.70000 DKK