1.00000 DKK = 0.11692 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11692 GBP
5 DKK0.58459 GBP
10 DKK1.16919 GBP
20 DKK2.33838 GBP
50 DKK5.84595 GBP
100 DKK11.69190 GBP
250 DKK29.22975 GBP
500 DKK58.45950 GBP
1000 DKK116.91900 GBP
2000 DKK233.83800 GBP
5000 DKK584.59500 GBP
10000 DKK1169.19000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.55294 DKK
5 GBP42.76470 DKK
10 GBP85.52940 DKK
20 GBP171.05880 DKK
50 GBP427.64700 DKK
100 GBP855.29400 DKK
250 GBP2138.23500 DKK
500 GBP4276.47000 DKK
1000 GBP8552.94000 DKK
2000 GBP17105.88000 DKK
5000 GBP42764.70000 DKK
10000 GBP85529.40000 DKK