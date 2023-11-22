5 British pounds sterling to Danish kroner

Convert GBP to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
42.84 dkk

1.00000 GBP = 8.56709 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.917583.33051.52416148.8651.370850.88421.65714
1 EUR1.0899190.82191.66118162.2451.494090.96371.80611
1 INR0.01200040.011010610.01829051.786440.01645080.01061080.0198863
1 AUD0.65610.60198254.6731197.67030.8994150.5801241.08725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.56709 DKK
5 GBP42.83545 DKK
10 GBP85.67090 DKK
20 GBP171.34180 DKK
50 GBP428.35450 DKK
100 GBP856.70900 DKK
250 GBP2141.77250 DKK
500 GBP4283.54500 DKK
1000 GBP8567.09000 DKK
2000 GBP17134.18000 DKK
5000 GBP42835.45000 DKK
10000 GBP85670.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11673 GBP
5 DKK0.58363 GBP
10 DKK1.16726 GBP
20 DKK2.33452 GBP
50 DKK5.83630 GBP
100 DKK11.67260 GBP
250 DKK29.18150 GBP
500 DKK58.36300 GBP
1000 DKK116.72600 GBP
2000 DKK233.45200 GBP
5000 DKK583.63000 GBP
10000 DKK1167.26000 GBP