1,000 gbp
5,052.55 pln

1.000 GBP = 5.053 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Polish Zloty
1 GBP5.05255 PLN
5 GBP25.26275 PLN
10 GBP50.52550 PLN
20 GBP101.05100 PLN
50 GBP252.62750 PLN
100 GBP505.25500 PLN
250 GBP1,263.13750 PLN
500 GBP2,526.27500 PLN
1000 GBP5,052.55000 PLN
2000 GBP10,105.10000 PLN
5000 GBP25,262.75000 PLN
10000 GBP50,525.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / British Pound Sterling
1 PLN0.19792 GBP
5 PLN0.98960 GBP
10 PLN1.97920 GBP
20 PLN3.95840 GBP
50 PLN9.89600 GBP
100 PLN19.79200 GBP
250 PLN49.48000 GBP
500 PLN98.96000 GBP
1000 PLN197.92000 GBP
2000 PLN395.84000 GBP
5000 PLN989.60000 GBP
10000 PLN1,979.20000 GBP