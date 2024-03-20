Israeli new sheqels to Polish zloty today

Convert ILS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,081.19 pln

1.000 ILS = 1.081 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Polish Zloty
1 ILS1.08119 PLN
5 ILS5.40595 PLN
10 ILS10.81190 PLN
20 ILS21.62380 PLN
50 ILS54.05950 PLN
100 ILS108.11900 PLN
250 ILS270.29750 PLN
500 ILS540.59500 PLN
1000 ILS1,081.19000 PLN
2000 ILS2,162.38000 PLN
5000 ILS5,405.95000 PLN
10000 ILS10,811.90000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PLN0.92490 ILS
5 PLN4.62452 ILS
10 PLN9.24904 ILS
20 PLN18.49808 ILS
50 PLN46.24520 ILS
100 PLN92.49040 ILS
250 PLN231.22600 ILS
500 PLN462.45200 ILS
1000 PLN924.90400 ILS
2000 PLN1,849.80800 ILS
5000 PLN4,624.52000 ILS
10000 PLN9,249.04000 ILS