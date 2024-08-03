Israeli new sheqels to Polish zloty today

Convert ILS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,033.27 pln

₪1.000 ILS = zł1.033 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08661.1006
Low1.03331.0333
Average1.07281.0726
Change-2.58%-4.51%
1 ILS to PLN stats

The performance of ILS to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0866 and a 30 day low of 1.0333. This means the 30 day average was 1.0728. The change for ILS to PLN was -2.58.

The performance of ILS to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1006 and a 90 day low of 1.0333. This means the 90 day average was 1.0726. The change for ILS to PLN was -4.51.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Polish Zloty
1 ILS1.03327 PLN
5 ILS5.16635 PLN
10 ILS10.33270 PLN
20 ILS20.66540 PLN
50 ILS51.66350 PLN
100 ILS103.32700 PLN
250 ILS258.31750 PLN
500 ILS516.63500 PLN
1000 ILS1,033.27000 PLN
2000 ILS2,066.54000 PLN
5000 ILS5,166.35000 PLN
10000 ILS10,332.70000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PLN0.96780 ILS
5 PLN4.83900 ILS
10 PLN9.67800 ILS
20 PLN19.35600 ILS
50 PLN48.39000 ILS
100 PLN96.78000 ILS
250 PLN241.95000 ILS
500 PLN483.90000 ILS
1000 PLN967.80000 ILS
2000 PLN1,935.60000 ILS
5000 PLN4,839.00000 ILS
10000 PLN9,678.00000 ILS