$1.000 HKD = zł0.5268 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
HKD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

PLN
1 HKD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52800.5280
Low0.51270.4885
Average0.51980.5053
Change2.50%6.56%
1 HKD to PLN stats

The performance of HKD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5280 and a 30 day low of 0.5127. This means the 30 day average was 0.5198. The change for HKD to PLN was 2.50.

The performance of HKD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5280 and a 90 day low of 0.4885. This means the 90 day average was 0.5053. The change for HKD to PLN was 6.56.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Polish Zloty
100 HKD52.68020 PLN
200 HKD105.36040 PLN
300 HKD158.04060 PLN
500 HKD263.40100 PLN
1000 HKD526.80200 PLN
2000 HKD1,053.60400 PLN
2500 HKD1,317.00500 PLN
3000 HKD1,580.40600 PLN
4000 HKD2,107.20800 PLN
5000 HKD2,634.01000 PLN
10000 HKD5,268.02000 PLN
20000 HKD10,536.04000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PLN1.89824 HKD
5 PLN9.49120 HKD
10 PLN18.98240 HKD
20 PLN37.96480 HKD
50 PLN94.91200 HKD
100 PLN189.82400 HKD
250 PLN474.56000 HKD
500 PLN949.12000 HKD
1000 PLN1,898.24000 HKD
2000 PLN3,796.48000 HKD
5000 PLN9,491.20000 HKD
10000 PLN18,982.40000 HKD