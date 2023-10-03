100 Hong Kong dollars to Polish zloty

Convert HKD to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
56.42 pln

1.00000 HKD = 0.56418 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.047787.12631.436031.660640.964718.6166
1GBP1.1538711.20885100.5271.656911.916071.1131421.4801
1USD0.95450.827232183.15961.370651.585040.920817.769
1INR0.01147760.009947530.012025110.01648220.01906020.01107270.213673

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Polish Zloty
100 HKD56.41780 PLN
200 HKD112.83560 PLN
300 HKD169.25340 PLN
500 HKD282.08900 PLN
1000 HKD564.17800 PLN
2000 HKD1128.35600 PLN
2500 HKD1410.44500 PLN
3000 HKD1692.53400 PLN
4000 HKD2256.71200 PLN
5000 HKD2820.89000 PLN
10000 HKD5641.78000 PLN
20000 HKD11283.56000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PLN1.77249 HKD
5 PLN8.86245 HKD
10 PLN17.72490 HKD
20 PLN35.44980 HKD
50 PLN88.62450 HKD
100 PLN177.24900 HKD
250 PLN443.12250 HKD
500 PLN886.24500 HKD
1000 PLN1772.49000 HKD
2000 PLN3544.98000 HKD
5000 PLN8862.45000 HKD
10000 PLN17724.90000 HKD