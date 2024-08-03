Chinese yuan rmb to Polish zloty today

Convert CNY to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
548.61 pln

¥1.000 CNY = zł0.5486 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55060.5640
Low0.53790.5379
Average0.54290.5477
Change0.65%-1.18%
1 CNY to PLN stats

The performance of CNY to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5506 and a 30 day low of 0.5379. This means the 30 day average was 0.5429. The change for CNY to PLN was 0.65.

The performance of CNY to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5640 and a 90 day low of 0.5379. This means the 90 day average was 0.5477. The change for CNY to PLN was -1.18.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Polish Zloty
1 CNY0.54861 PLN
5 CNY2.74303 PLN
10 CNY5.48606 PLN
20 CNY10.97212 PLN
50 CNY27.43030 PLN
100 CNY54.86060 PLN
250 CNY137.15150 PLN
500 CNY274.30300 PLN
1000 CNY548.60600 PLN
2000 CNY1,097.21200 PLN
5000 CNY2,743.03000 PLN
10000 CNY5,486.06000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PLN1.82280 CNY
5 PLN9.11400 CNY
10 PLN18.22800 CNY
20 PLN36.45600 CNY
50 PLN91.14000 CNY
100 PLN182.28000 CNY
250 PLN455.70000 CNY
500 PLN911.40000 CNY
1000 PLN1,822.80000 CNY
2000 PLN3,645.60000 CNY
5000 PLN9,114.00000 CNY
10000 PLN18,228.00000 CNY